Jennifer Lopez just dropped the official music video from her new song “On My Way” from her upcoming film “Marry Me”.

The video starts with Lopez in a black sequin suit on the Brooklyn bridge while clips of her in a wedding dress and scenes from the movie play.

The beautiful ballad showed of Lopez’s killer vocals.

Lopez first performed the hit during the 2021 American Music Awards with an over-the-top performance and mid-song costume change.

“Marry Me” stars J.Lo as superstar Katalina “Kat” Valdez, who is engaged to Bastian, played by Maluma. As the two are performing together at a concert, Kat finds out Bastian is having an affair with her assistant and spontaneously picks a random math teacher (Owen Wilson) out of the crowd to marry instead.

After numerous delays, “Marry Me” will be out on Valentine’s Day.