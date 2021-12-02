Ashley Tisdale has had to say goodbye to her beloved dog.

The “High School Musical” alum shared the news that her family dog passed away on Dec. 1.

“I love you Blondie girl, thanks for bringing such joy to our family. I will miss you my little rocking horse but I know Maui is with you and that’s comforting. I love you,” Tisdale captioned her Instagram post.

Blondie was 17-years-old.

Over on her Instagram Stories, Tisdale remembered Blondie with more pictures.

“My first pup who quickly became my dad’s dog because they both loved each other so much,” Tisdale recalled according to People.

Tisdale later returned to her Instagram Stories to talk about her “rough day”.

“It’s always hard losing a pet, and we had so much time with Blondie. Can’t believe she was 17 years old. We’re so grateful for that,” she said.

“Because Blondie wasn’t having the best quality of life towards the end, so it’s like you don’t want to see that,” she added. “And I knew it was her time to go, but to see my parents so sad is really, really hard.”