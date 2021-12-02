Alec Baldwin is further giving detail into the tragic shooting on the set of “Rust” to help set the record straight after numerous statements have been given about what happened.

During an interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, Baldwin said he never pulled the trigger on the gun that fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.

During the special “Alec Baldwin Unscripted”, the actor recalled what happened during the rehearsal, telling Hutchins “now, in this scene, I am going to cock the gun. I said, ‘Do you want to see that?’ And she said yes. So I take the gun and I start to cock the gun. I’m not going to pull the trigger. I said, ‘Did you see that?’ [She said] Well just cheat it down and tilt it down a little bit like that. And I cocked the gun and go, ‘Can you see that? Can you see that? And I let go of the hammer on the gun and the gun goes off.”

On Thursday, “Rust” first assistant director David Halls’ attorney backed up Baldwin’s claim that he didn’t pull the trigger.

“Dave has told me since the very first day I met him that Alec did not pull that trigger,” the lawyer told ABC News.

She added, “His finger was never in the trigger guard.”

Baldwin further went on to say how no bullets should have been on set.

“Someone put a live bullet in a gun, a bullet that wasn’t even supposed to be on the property,” Baldwin said. “Someone is ​responsible for what happened, and I can’t say who that is, but I know it’s not me.”

“I don’t know what happened on that set. I don’t know how that bullet arrived in that gun. I don’t know. But I’m all for doing anything that will take us to a place where this is less likely to happen again,” he said.

Baldwin was asked it was Halls who gave him the gun and told him “this is a cold gun”.

“The first AD,” Baldwin responded.

Adding, “In my years on the sets of films ‘hot’ meant that there was a charge and ‘cold’ gun meant that there was nothing in there.”

“Now, what happened there, and why he made that statement, and what the realities were, I have, again, I have no idea,” Baldwin said.

Halls lawyer told them that it was “not his responsibility” to check the gun.

That “expecting an assistant director to check a firearm is like telling the assistant director to check the camera angle or telling the assistant director to check sound or lighting,” the attorney said, while not confirming it was Halls who passed him the gun.

The “It’s Complicated” actor also detailed what happened after the gun went off.

“No one could understand,” he said, adding that he stood over Hutchins “kind of in shock” before being told to leave. It wasn’t until the sheriff’s department told him later that Hutchins died.

While some reports have suggested that a live round was placed “intentionally,” Baldwin couldn’t imagine why.

“That’s an enormous charge to make, that someone came and did something, for what purpose? To attack who? To discredit who? To harm me? The production?” he said. “What was their motive in doing that, if somebody did that?”

Baldwin was also questioned about George Clooney’s recent comments on gun safety.

“Every single time I’m handed a gun on a set — every time they had me a gun — I look at it, I open it, I show it to the person I’m pointing it to. We show it to the crew,” Clooney said in an interview.

Baldwin said the comments were “misplaced”– “There were a lot of people who felt it necessary to contribute some comment to the situation, which really didn’t help the situation at all. If your protocol is you checking the gun every time, well, good for you. Good for you. My protocol was to trust the person that had the job. And it worked up until this point.”

As for the personal toll, Baldwin doesn’t feel guilt but “couldn’t give a s**t” about his career anymore.

“I might have killed myself if I thought I was responsible, and I don’t say that lightly,” he said. “I have dreams about this constantly now. I go through my day, and I make it through the day. Then I collapse at the end of the day. Emotionally, I collapse.”

“Alec Baldwin Unscripted,” airs Thursday 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on ABC and followed by Hulu later that day.

On Dec. 10 a two-hour “20/20” will look at the events leading up to the “Rust” shooting, the investigation and more at 9:00 p.m. ET on ABC followed by a release on Hulu.