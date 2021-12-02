With the fashion world evolving and embracing body positivity, many called out Victoria’s Secret to grow.

This came on top of the numerous allegations of sexual misconduct reports that models were harassed including Bella Hadid.

Now that the line is rebranding as VS Collective, Hadid is returning to the brand.

“What magnetized me to coming back was them coming to me and really proving to me that, behind the scenes, Victoria’s Secret has changed so drastically,” Hadid told Marie Clarie.

Gone are the Angels, VS Collective now has ambassadors including Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Naomi Osaka, Megan Rapione and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

“It is so important for the women we work with to feel safe, supported, and comfortable. And perhaps most importantly, to ensure their voice is always heard,” Raul Martinez, EVP and Head Creative Director at Victoria’s Secret said. “This is the exact reason we wanted to work with Bella in this capacity.”

“I think the beauty of what Victoria’s Secret is as a collective is about the conversation. All of us together, Paloma [Elsesser], Adut [Akech], when we sit on set, we’re just grateful for how we feel supported now, instead of how we used to feel, when it was a lingerie company that used to be run by men for men…. I just look around [on set] and I feel empowered again. I feel empowered in lingerie, instead of feeling like my body is some sort of money maker,” Hadid continued.

One of the biggest changes Hadid noticed in their contracts was being in control of her own body.

“We don’t have to do anything, basically, that we don’t want to do. We don’t need to show parts of our body that we don’t want to show,” Hadid explained, noting that on many sets they “lose” their “boundaries.”

Hadid also addressed the changes to inclusivity.

“Back in the day, I didn’t work with Victoria’s Secret for campaigns and stuff, I only did the show. And the show was something that was really hard on a woman to put all your worth in the hands of, like, three men who essentially tell you if you’re good enough or not. I think that’s kind of what was wrong with that whole situation in general. It was a standard that was really not attainable. And now, with all of the beautiful women that are a part of Victoria’s Secret, I feel like there’s representation of all different types of beauty.”

