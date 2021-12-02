Adele isn’t a big “Housewives” fan.

The “Easy On Me” singer joined NikkieTutorials for a makeover where Nikkie de Jager and Adele got down to pop culture.

“I know a lot of people love it, but I can’t,” Adele said on the “Real Housewives” franchise.

“My brain will die, I can’t…I don’t know who any of them are, so I don’t feel like I can start from the beginning when it’s been on for so long,” she continued. “I’m not going to lie, it doesn’t work for me.”

Adele did try watching “Real Housewives of New Jersey” but it was just too much.

“One time I did watch one episode of ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ when they were all like literally killing each other, but it was too much, I was like I can’t, I can’t watch,” she said, nothing she would “rather watch a wildlife program.”

While de Jager did Adele’s makeup, Adele had no problem admitting she looks like Voldermort when her eyebrows aren’t dyed.

“They go so pale and blonde,” she said. “There’s a photo once I saw of me leaving a Lady Gaga gig in London. I looked crazy; I looked like an elfling or something. My eyebrows were so blown out from having not been dyed. My baby was 6 months old, I didn’t do anything but brush my teeth really. So yeah, I need a brow.”