Get ready to party. Dolly Parton’s classic “Jolene” just got a new remix.

On Thursday, the icon posted a version of her hit by Destructo.

The accompanying music video features a female dancer in a modern line dance complete with flashing lights and a dance off.

“I love seeing ‘Jolene’ brought to life by the amazing dancers in this video,” Parton told Nylon. “Sure makes me want to dance!”

“I wanted to pay homage to an icon in my own special way bringing this classic song and video into 2021. I bow down to Ms. Dolly Parton,” Destructo added.

“Did you ever think Jolene could shuffle?” the DJ captioned an Instagram post marking the release.

This is the first time Parton has authorized a remix of “Jolene”.

Catch the full song up top.