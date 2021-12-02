Nicole Kidman has been earning early praise for her portrayal of Lucille Ball in Aaron Sorkin’s “Being The Ricardos” but the Oscar winner nearly backed out.

“I wasn’t initially [anxious],” Kidman said while on “Live With Kelly And Ryan”. “Initially it’s like, Aaron Sorkin wrote this screenplay that you read and you cannot put down. And I say to people, ‘If you can get your hands on this screenplay, read it, because it’s such a good read.’ It’s as good as a great novel.”

But once it was announced Kidman would be playing the “I Love Lucy” icon and backlash followed, Kidman rethought her part.

“When the reality of playing her hit me, I went, ‘What I have said yes to?’ To which I then went, ‘Oh no, I’m not right. Everyone thinks I’m not right, so I’m going to try to sidestep this,'” she recalled.

Photo: Amazon Studios

Kidman tried to back out but Sorkin and producer Todd Black didn’t let her.

“I was in Australia and they were like, ‘No.’ And thank God, because then I was so grateful because I got to fall in love with her.”

“Being The Ricardos” hits theatres on Dec. 10, followed by a release on Prime Video Canada on Dec. 21.