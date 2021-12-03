Celina Smith nailed her performance as Annie during NBC’s “Annie Live!” on Thursday.

The 12-year-old Atlanta native belted out the classic “Annie” track “Tomorrow” before the first commercial break, with her showing off her killer voice.

“Annie Live!” Credit: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

The youngster was joined by Taraji P. Henson as Miss Hannigan, Nicole Scherzinger as Grace, Tituss Burgess as Rooster Hannigan and Harry Connick Jr. as Daddy Warbucks for the holiday special. Megan Hilty also played the role of Lily St. Regis.

Viewers immediately praised Smith and the rest of the cast for the performance in the latest remake of the Tony-winning 1977 classic.

Smith has previously played Young Nala in the national touring company of “The Lion King” and also appeared on the Nickelodeon TV series “Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan”.

“It’s an honour to follow in the footsteps of the talented young ladies who have played Annie before me and I can’t wait to start this journey,” she previously said in a statement.