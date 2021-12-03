Click to share this via email

Celina Smith nailed her performance as Annie during NBC’s “Annie Live!” on Thursday.

The 12-year-old Atlanta native belted out the classic “Annie” track “Tomorrow” before the first commercial break, with her showing off her killer voice.

“Annie Live!” Credit: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

The youngster was joined by Taraji P. Henson as Miss Hannigan, Nicole Scherzinger as Grace, Tituss Burgess as Rooster Hannigan and Harry Connick Jr. as Daddy Warbucks for the holiday special. Megan Hilty also played the role of Lily St. Regis.

Viewers immediately praised Smith and the rest of the cast for the performance in the latest remake of the Tony-winning 1977 classic.

Okay this is definitely the best live show in recent memory. #AnnieLive pic.twitter.com/8Xghsl4PI5 — Sheepie Niagara (@sheepieniagara) December 3, 2021

That was electric! The music. The choreography. THE CAST! That was so beautiful and an amazing feel good production! Celina Smith was FANTASTIC! #AnnieLive — Your Grandma’s Tweets💙🌻 (@chelseajmusic) December 3, 2021

Taraji P. Henson was all kinds of crazy/fun in Annie Live tonight. Excellent performances from Harry Connick Jr., Nicole Scherzinger, Titus Burgess, Megan Hilty and newcomer Celina Smith. #AnnieLive — ♫ Menox ♫ (@MenoxMusic) December 3, 2021

Ok, #AnnieLive was PHENOMENAL. the young cast was so talented and Celina Smith gonna be a damn star. Wow. Bravo all around! — supercommonname (@supercommonname) December 3, 2021

Celina Smith has so talented. Can’t wait to see what she does next. #AnnieLive was so cute! I really enjoyed it. — Alex (@alexlthewriter) December 3, 2021

Celina Smith and the whole cast of #AnnieLive killed it tonight!!!👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Lynn Raffa (@lynn_raffa) December 3, 2021

As a die-hard Annie fan, I’ve watched the original a million times and all others since, and a bunch of stage productions. I’ve actually performed in Annie and Annie Warbucks both. I’ve seen a lot of Annies. Celina Smith is hands down the best Annie I’ve ever seen. #AnnieLive — Jenny Gattone (@TheWriteJennyG) December 3, 2021

Celina Smith is such a joy. #AnnieLive — We’re Still Watching (@TheywatchTV) December 3, 2021

Arguably the most overplayed song in Broadway history ("Tomorrow"), and she's got me crying AGAIN. Celina Smith has arrived. #AnnieLive — Thomas The Other Reindeer (@T3Allingham) December 3, 2021

Smith has previously played Young Nala in the national touring company of “The Lion King” and also appeared on the Nickelodeon TV series “Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan”.

“It’s an honour to follow in the footsteps of the talented young ladies who have played Annie before me and I can’t wait to start this journey,” she previously said in a statement.