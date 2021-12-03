Ed Sheeran and Elton John are saying happy holidays to everyone with their festive new single.

After teasing the track for the past month, Sheeran and John dropped “Merry Christmas” on Friday, paying tribute to some classic festive songs from over the years in the official music video.

READ MORE: Ed Sheeran Shares Why He Still Doesn’t Feel Accepted By The Pop Genre

Sheeran flies with “The Snowman” in the fun clip and recreates East 17’s “Stay Another Day” video, as well as making snow angels and sipping on mulled wine.

READ MORE: New Music Friday: Ariana Grande, Khalid, Blake Shelton & More!

“Merry Christmas” with @eltonofficial is out now. All profits from this year’s Christmas period will go to the Ed Sheeran Suffolk Music Foundation (https://t.co/Vq9UZtNIBP) and the Elton John AIDS Foundation (@ejaf)https://t.co/YWGL4zYU13 🎄❄️ pic.twitter.com/QraOtVZQpY — Ed Sheeran HQ (@edsheeran) December 3, 2021

The release comes after Sheeran spoke about teaming up with John for a Christmas song during an appearance on “The Tonight Show” last month.

He told Jimmy Fallon, “I’ve always been quite against it [a Christmas song]. Not that I don’t like Christmas, I love Christmas, but in terms of doing a Christmas song, you need to chuck the kitchen sink at it.”

READ MORE: 25 New Holiday Songs To Get Your Jingle On

He revealed how they’d written three tracks, including “Merry Christmas”. However, he thought he was going to have to change the title given that it’s such a popular holiday phrase.

Sheeran then told Fallon how there actually wasn’t a song called “Merry Christmas”, which surprised him: “It baffled me. It’s kind of like this glitch in a video game where no one’s thought to…”

READ MORE: Ed Sheeran Opens MTV EMAs With High Energy Performance

This isn’t the first holiday song John has released — his 1973 track “Step Into Christmas” is a holiday favourite.