It’s been a tough year for Kelly Clarkson.

On Wednesday night, the singer and TV personality hosted the holiday special “Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around”, performing songs off of her new Christmas album.

Clarkson got emotional before singing the track “Merry Christmas (To the One I Used to Know)” on the show, reports Us Weekly.

“The holidays come with a whole range of emotions,” she said, introducing the song. “I’m gonna be real with y’all — when I wrote this next song, I was crying my face off, which happens even at Christmastime, everyone. I had just put my kids to bed and I was just going through it, having a really hard time, and it’s been a really tough year for a lot of us. And I wrote this song for me, but also because there aren’t many holiday songs for people feeling alone or lost or just plain sad other than Dolly Parton’s classic ‘Hard Candy Christmas,’ which we all love. It’s about getting through a tough holiday. I absolutely love that song and it allowed me to write this.”

The breakup song is about a person wondering if all they knew about their ex was actually a “lie,” and it comes amid Clarkson’s real-life divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock.

Later in the show, she performed another track from When Christmas Comes Around…, the breakup song “Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You)”.

“I was honestly a little nervous about sharing this one because it’s not your typical Christmas single,” Clarkson said. “But it was the first song that I wrote for this album and I wrote it because a lot of things were taken from us over the last couple of years — people, relationships, jobs, etc. There were so many things taken. But instead of looking at everything that’s gone wrong, we should be looking at all the things that have gone right. And that’s what my therapist tells me anyway so that’s who I’m singing to! But no matter what people try to take from you, nobody can cancel Christmas, y’all.”

Clarkson and Blackstock filed for divorce in June 2020, almost seven years after tying the knot. They share two children together, along with Blackstock’s two children with ex Melissa Ashworth.

In September, the couple were declared legally separated, though the divorce itself won’t be finalized until January 2022.