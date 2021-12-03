Octavia Spencer loves the holidays.

On Friday, the “Truth Be Told” star is on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, and the host wondered how early she starts decorating for Christmas.

“I decorate the day after Halloween,” she revealed. “I called it Giving Thanks for Christmas. Cause you can use your pumpkins from Halloween in your cornucopias, so long as you don’t make them Jack’O’Lanterns.”

She added, “It’s Thanksgiving in the front and Christmas in the back.”

Spencer also said that her tree is always in her garage. “I don’t do real trees anymore, I just spray the smell,” she said, adding that she puts it up and decorates the tree after Halloween.

DeGeneres also asked about rumours that Spencer’s house is haunted.

“I bought this house, and it was owned by a guy who did westerns,” she said. “I think he is my protector. I love him, because he kind of sorts out the bad people that shouldn’t be there. He runs them out.”

She continued, “If they stay at my place, they don’t wanna come back. And that’s how I know that they don’t belong here.”