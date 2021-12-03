Alexandra Daddario is engaged.

The actress took to Instagram on Thursday to announce that she’s set to tie the knot with Andrew Form.

Daddario shared a sweet snap of the beaming pair, alongside the caption: “The absolutely most wonderful man, you handle nonsense, loss, life, difficulty, people, with grace and compassion. You’re a loving father, funny, hard-working, honest, introspective, sexy, kind and sensitive- you’ve made room on some of the prime real-estate wall space for pictures of Levon, a dog you never even met.

“You’ve allowed the two knuckleheads (who aren’t as good as Levon, shhh) endless space in our home, and I love hearing you from upstairs talking to them when you don’t know anyone is listening,” she gushed.

The “Baywatch” star continued, “You’ve taken the worst moments of my life and soothed them, just knowing that you existed when they happened makes my heart fuller and more pieced together. Right now I am looking at all the giant packages of gluten-free Oreos you surprised me with.

“It’s so many Oreos, it makes me laugh. I love how we have been chastised and separated by flight attendants on multiple international flights because we are like teenagers.

“Why does it all feel so different? This is the love they talk about in poems and Ed Sheeran songs. Andrew- you are the greatest, most formidable love of my life. I couldn’t be luckier.”

Form was previously married to actress Jordana Brewster, whom he shares sons Julian, eight, and Rowan, five, with. They split in July 2020 after marrying in 2007.

Brewster announced she was engaged to Mason Morfit in September.