Prince William is continuing to do his bit to raise awareness of mental health over the holidays.

The Duke of Cambridge will appear on a special festive episode of “Time to Walk” by Apple Fitness+ on Monday, Dec. 6.

The episode will encourage people to take some time out and walk for their mental health over the Christmas period.

In each episode of “Time to Walk”, guests walk in a location that is meaningful to them, while sharing their reflections on lessons learned, important memories and life experiences, through stories, photos and songs.

William recognizes the significant impact that walking has on mental health while realizing that the Christmas period can be challenging for many.

The royal has chosen three charities to receive a donation from Apple to mark the episode’s release: Shout in the U.K., Crisis Text Line in the U.S.A. and Lifeline in Australia.

Crisis Text Line and Shout provide free, 24/7 confidential support for people in crisis via text, and Lifeline provides free, 24-hour confidential crisis support and suicide prevention services.

William’s walk takes him through the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, going from Sandringham House, past St. Mary Magdalene Church, and ending up in Anmer.

During the episode, His Royal Highness talks about the importance of keeping mentally fit, reflects on a light-hearted moment when he was drawn out of his comfort zone, the value of listening as a way to empower others, and an experience that led him to prioritize mental health.

William, whose episode is closing the second season, also chooses three of his favourite songs and explains why they are important to him.

Throughout the two seasons, guests have included Dolly Parton, Uzo Aduba, Anthony Joshua, Randall Park, Jane Fonda, Camila Cabello, Kurt Fearnley, Naomi Campbell, Draymond Green, Bebe Rexha, Min Jin Lee, Shawn Mendes, Stephen Fry, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Kesha and more.

Apple will stream three special audio airings of William’s “Time to Walk” episode for free on Apple Music 1, the flagship global radio station on Apple Music, on Monday, Dec. 6.