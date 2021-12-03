Principles come before money for George Clooney.

In an interview with The Guardian, the “Tender Bar” director reveals that he once turned down a whopping $35 million to appear in a commercial.

“I was offered $35M for one day’s work for an airline commercial, but I talked to [wife] Amal about it and we decided it’s not worth it,” he explained. “It was [associated with] a country that, although it’s an ally, is questionable at times, and so I thought: ‘Well, if it takes a minute’s sleep away from me, it’s not worth it.’”

Clooney also says that though he and Amal employ a nanny to help look after their twins, during the lockdown they took on all the responsibility themselves.

“We have a nanny four days a week and the rest of the time it’s just us. And during lockdown it was just us – for a full year!” he says. “I felt like my mother in 1964, doing dishes and six loads of laundry a day,” he says. He has the relaxed demeanour of a man recalling a beach holiday as opposed to pandemic parenting.

Talking about the warm tone of his new film “The Tender Bar”, starring Ben Affleck, the atto-director says, “The whole country, for the last five years, has been engaged in hate and anger, and I’ve been part of it at times. I’ve been angry, and this was such a kind story. It’s such a gentle film, and I wanted to be part of that, and I thought maybe an audience would want to be part of a gentle experience.”