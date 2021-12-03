The latest Verzuz battle got a little more heated than usual.

On Thursday night, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony faced off against Three 6 Mafia at the Hollywood Palladium, and early on, a night broke out between the two groups.

After going a couple rounds, Bizzy Bone of Bone Thugs said, “Hey yo, hey. Before we even get started, you ugly motherf**kers ain’t fit to be mocking me while I’m on the motherf**king stage. Like straight the f**k up,” before throwing a bottle at the members of Three 6 Mafia.

More words were exchanged, bottles thrown, as members of the two groups tried to grab each other, getting into a fight onstage.

“Bizzy Bone, you a hater. You must not have taken your pills,” Three 6 Mafia’s Gangsta Boo said, as the groups were pulled apart by security.

After things settled down, Bone was missing from the stage for a while, returning later to hug it out with Juicy J.

“I want to apologize to everybody the f**k out there, on both sides. I’m not trying to f**k this shit up,” he said. “Pardon me. Let’s keep the party motherf**king going.”

Thankfully, special guest appearances by Chamillionaire, Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, Lil Jon, Satasha Williams and more helped save the night in the battle’s second half.