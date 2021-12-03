Cloning has been on Mahershala Ali’s mind lately.

On Thursday night, the actor appeared on Global’s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” to talk about his new sci-fi film “Swan Song” about the ethical dilemma of human cloning.

“You know I’ve thought about that a lot, and all throughout shooting it, and even now and seeing how the film came out. And I think I would lean towards the natural order of things,” Ali told Colbert.

“What I walk away with from the film is that in reality we all have a better self, we all have a potential, we all have an inspired self, right?” he continued. “And so therefore we all have the potential to be our best self.”

Ali added, “So I want to be as present, and as fulfilled as possible, in the time that I have on this Earth, and make the best I can of every day and every moment. And when my number’s called, I just hope and pray I made the best use of my time as possible.”

“Swan Song” opens in theatres and on Apple TV+ on Dec. 17.

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on Global.