After Kelly Clarkson belted out a Blake Shelton cover Thursday, she then turned her attention to the pair’s fellow “The Voice” coach Ariana Grande.

The musician put her own spin on Grande’s “7 Rings” on the latest instalment of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”s “Kellyoke” segment.

The cover comes after she sang a stunning cover of Shelton’s 2010 hit “Who Are You When I’m Not Looking”, despite the pair not usually seeing eye to eye on “The Voice”.

Clarkson recently sang covers like Radiohead’s “Fake Plastic Trees”, the “Ghostbusters” theme song, and Whitney Houston’s “Saving All My Love” for her “Kellyoke” segment.

She also appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s new game show “That’s My Jam” alongside Shelton, Grande and John Legend.

Clarkson and Grande went head-to-head in a Mixtape Medley showdown, where the pair showed off their killer vocals as they belted out an array of random songs from Pop Divas.