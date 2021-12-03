It’s been 10 years of 5 Seconds of Summer! And the pop/rock boyband are celebrating in more than one way.

Dec. 3 marks the 10th anniversary of the global sensation’s journey, which began in 2011. In honour of the special milestone, 5SOS released a new song called “2011”, out now.

But that’s not all! The platinum-selling superstars are ready to rumble with a massive global livestream “10-year celebration” to commemorate their success. The free broadcast begins at 5 p.m. EST on YouTube, the place where 5SOS began their career.

Photo: AndyDeLuca for 5SOS

The event taking place in Los Angeles will not only feature musical performances of their classic hits, but the boys will also take the stage for a series of comedic sketches based on the last 10 years of their lives. Fans will get exclusive insight into special memories and moments, and watch the band perform “2011” for the first time live.

The livestream can be viewed here.

Photo: AndyDeLuca for 5SOS

In a statement from 5S0S, the band collectively said:

“This year we’re celebrating 10 years of 5 Seconds of Summer. Singlehandedly the best 10 years of our lives. So, to honour every experience, lesson and person we’ve encountered we decided to make The 5 Seconds of Summer show. Something that captures the pursuit of creation, the love of the relationship we have with our fans and the endless boundary of what it means to be in a band. Above all else we were once again rediscovering how beautiful it is to be able to share our story together. Alongside that we will release a song called 2011 which is an homage to the past, and a nod to what we have in store to the future. We’ve loved every minute of being in this band. Here’s to another ten years of 5 Seconds of Summer”.