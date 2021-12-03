Getting on Madonna’s bad side was not 50 Cent’s plan.

On Thursday, the rapper apologized to the iconic pop star over a comment he made on photos she had posted to her Instagram account.

The photos, originally posted last week, were removed by Instagram for breaching nudity rules, and featured Madonna wearing fishnets in bed.

Commenting on the photos, 50 Cent compared one of her photos the scene in which a house falls on the Wicked Witch of the East from the “The Wizard of Oz”.

On her Instagram Story, Madonna responded to the comment with a throwback photo of the two posing together.

“Here is 50 Cent pretending to be my friend,” she wrote. “Now you have decided to talk smack about me! I guess your new career is getting attention by trying to humiliate others on social media. The least elevated choice you could make as an artist and an adult.”

She continued, “You are just jealous you won’t look as good as me or have as much fun when you are my age.”

👀 I must have hurt Madonna feelings,she went and dug up a old MTV photo from 03🤷🏽‍♂️ok Im sorry i did not intend to hurt your feelings.I don’t benefit from this in anyway i said what i thought when i saw the picture because of where i had seen it before i hope you accept my apology pic.twitter.com/Kd0EdT5R95 — 50cent (@50cent) December 3, 2021

50 Cent responded to the post with an apology on Twitter, writing, “I did not intend to hurt your feelings.”

As yet, Madonna has not responded to the apology.