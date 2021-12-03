It’s another “Knives Out” reunion.

In a press release, Apple Original Films announced that Ana de Armas is set to reunite with former co-star Chris Evans for the upcoming Apple Original Film “Ghosted”.

Directed by Dexter Fletcher and written by “Zombieland” team Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, the film is described as a high-concept romantic action adventure, with Chris Evans serving as a producer, and de Armas taking on an executive producer role.

Deadline reports that Scarlett Johansson had previously been cast in de Armas’ part in the film, but had to drop out due to scheduling conflicts with the film’s planned February production start date.

de Armas most recently appeared in the James Bond film “No Time to Die” starring Daniel Craig, who she also co-starred with in “Knives Out”, and will next be seen in the Adrian Lyne thriller “Deep Water” opposite Ben Affleck.