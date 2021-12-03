Click to share this via email

What happens when a supervillain goes through some much needed introspection?

On Friday, HBO Max debuted the first full trailer for “Peacemaker”, the series spin-off from “The Suicide Squad”, starring John Cena as the patriotic anti-hero.

In the series, Peacemaker teams up with a new cast of misfits to kill targets given to him by the U.S. government, but an order involving killing children has him questioning his mission.

“I thought you loved peace, no matter how many men, women and children you needed to kill to get it,” says Jennifer Holland’s character Harcourt, referring to Peacemaker’s motto.

“I don’t know, lately I’m having feelings about things,” he replies.

The series also stars Robert Patrick as Peacemaker’s father, along with Freddie Stroma as Vigilante, Danielle Brooks as Adebayo, Chukwudi Iwuji as Murn and Steve Agee as Economos.

“Peacemaker” premieres Jan. 17, 2022.