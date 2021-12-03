Martha Stewart is opening up about the time she reportedly went on a date with Larry King.

The 80-year-old chatted to Andy Cohen on Thursday’s “Watch What Happens Live”, sharing how she went out for dinner with the host once but he thought it was something more than it was.

Stewart insisted she thought the pair were just going out to Elio’s in New York City to discuss journalism, but she said King, who passed away in January at age 87, “got a little amorous.”

She shared, “Larry King was not my type romantically.”

Cohen then told her he’d heard rumours about him being “enormously endowed,” asking whether that would have changed her opinion.

Stewart smiled: “Absolutely not,” after saying: “I never got to know that part.” She said size does matter but it’s also about the “whole package.”

Stewart did add that, Cohen aside, King was the “nicest kindest interviewer on TV.”

During her “WWHL” appearance, Stewart also gave some “holiday party dos and don’t” tips.

She said her fail safe host gift to bring to a party was a “dozen eggs from my own chicken coop.”

Stewart also insisted it was not okay to regift. See why in the clip below.