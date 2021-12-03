“Tiger King” fans have more to look forward to.

Just weeks after the premiere of the docuseries’ second season, Netflix debuted the trailer for the new three-part spin-off documentary “Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story”.

The new series focuses on private zoo operator Bhagavan “Doc” Antle, who was last seen in the original season of “Tiger King” in 2020.

“A lifelong showman, Doc Antle has built his various careers on theatrics, attracting a slew of admirers along the way,” the official synopsis reads.

“But beneath the eccentric, animal-loving facade lies a predator far more dangerous than his beloved big cats and a man shadier than any of his ‘Tiger King’ counterparts. Over three episodes, ‘Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story’ unpacks the truth about Doc, as witnesses come forward to share their troubling stories of abuse and intimidation that set him at the top of the food chain.”

In the original series, star Joe Exotic accused Antle of euthanizing tigers in order to make room for more breeding. Additionally, a former employee made allegations that Antle had slept with many women who worked at the zoo.

Antle denied both allegations, though in 2020 he was indicted by a grand jury on charges of wildlife trafficking, animal cruelty and violations of the U.S. Endangered Species Act.

“Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story” premieres Dec. 10.