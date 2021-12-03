While fans are anxiously awaiting the end of the Droughtlander when “Outlander” returns with its sixth season in the spring, star Caitriona Balfe is already preparing to start work on the seventh.

Balfe opened up about the upcoming seasons in a new interview on Josh Horowitz’s “‎Happy Sad Confused” podcast.

As Hello! reported, Horowitz asked, “Next season’s not going to be so small, it’s going to be the biggest season since season one. Are you looking forward to getting back to work?”

Balfe responded, “At 3:30 this morning when I was feeding my son, I got an email with the first two scripts and I started reading the first episode, then my eyes were getting crossed so I’ll have to look at that another time!”

According to Balfe, the seventh season promises to be a punishing one to shoot.

“The first two eps are in my inbox so it’s exciting, we’re gearing up to get back on it,” she said. “It’ll be a tough one, we’ll be shooting for a whole year. So in the words of Dougal McKenzie, we’re going to gird our loins.”

Balfe also joked about how her co-star Sam Heughan will be handling the year-long shoot. “Sam’ll probably be on his seventh almanac at that point,” she quipped. “He’s an Energizer bunny… I’m like, ‘Where do you get your energy from, and please send some this way!'”

The sixth season of “Outlander” premieres Sunday, March 6 on W Network.