Zak Williams, Dan Levy, and Zelda Williams attend the 9th annual "Revels & Revelations" in support of teen mental health at City Winery on December 02, 2021 in New York City.

Robin Williams’ children Zak and Zelda Williams presented Dan and Eugene Levy with a very special award on Thursday.

Glenn Close and the Bring Change to Mind (BC2M) board of directors hosted “Revels & Revelations 9” at City Winery in New York City, with the event raising $1 million in support of teen mental health.

The bash saw Zak and Zelda present the “Schitt’s Creek” stars with the Fifth Annual Robin Williams Legacy of Laughter Award.

Robin Williams passed away on August 11, 2014.

The honour “recognizes and thanks entertainers who spread laughter and awareness through acts of kindness, charity and revelatory honesty that makes people feel heard, seen and less alone, and through many ways, make the world a brighter, more open and caring place,” a press release announced.

Chase Stokes, Dan Levy, Glenn Close, Zelda Williams, and Zak Williams attend the 9th annual “Revels & Revelations” in support of teen mental health at City Winery on December 02, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images)

An array of singers celebrated the music of Grammy and Emmy Award-winning and 12-time Academy Award nominee, songwriter Diane Warren, at the star-studded event.

Lena Hall belted out “If I Could Turn Back Time”, while Solea Pfeiffer performed “I Don’t Want to Miss A Thing” and Ally Brooke sang “Break”.

There was also a very special cover of “How Can We Be Lovers” from Michael Bolton, as well as a performance of “Waving Through a Window” by “Dear Evan Hansen” star Zachary Noah Piser.

To close the evening, Close joined Warren on stage for an unforgettable performance of “Somehow You Do”, from their film, “Four Good Days”.

Close also presented actor, mental health advocate and Bring Change to Mind Ambassador, Chase Stokes, with the Champion of Change Award for his “remarkable advocacy and support of BC2M high school students.”