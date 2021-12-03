Click to share this via email

After a long absence, Blue Rodeo is back with new music.

On Friday, the iconic Canadian band debuted Many A Mile, their 16th studio album, and first new album in five years.

The album release comes on the heels of last week’s single release, “When You Were Wild”, including its enigmatic animated music video.

The 12-track album also features the songs “Symmetry of Starlight” and “I Owe It To Myself”.

Recorded entirely during the pandemic, Blue Rodeo co-singer/songwriters Jim Cuddy and Greg Keelor working separately, while sharing band members – bassist Bazil Donovan, drummer Glenn Milchem, keyboardist Michael Boguski, guitarist Colin Cripps and multi-instrumentalist Jim Bowskill – on a rotating but relaxed basis.



Photo: Dustin Rabin

Blue Rodeo are also out on tour across Canada, with upcoming shows in Kitchener, Ont., Toronto, Quebec City, Montreal, Vancouver, Calgary, Winnipeg and more.