It’s a wrap for the eighth and final season of “Black-ish”, and star Tracee Ellis Ross is sharing her emotions about the end of the groundbreaking ABC comedy in an Instagram post she shared on Wednesday, Dec. 1.

“It is so hard to say goodbye to the @blackishabc family. But, I leave full of joy and pride,” she wrote, accompanying a photo of herself and co-star Anthony Anderson at the wrap party.

“It was an honour to go to work every day, to create our hilarious and important show. We changed the landscape of modern primetime television. It is more than a notion to keep rising above the limiting ideas people have for Black women. To keep feeling the hits and to keep being free and shining anyway,” Ross continued, noting that the show allowed her “a place where I could shine and be free.”

She concluded by writing, “Let this show be a promise of what is to come, let the space we leave in our departure be an invitation for an eternity of black women leads who reflect the truth of who we are in the world and more shows that shift the narrative so that we can be seen in our fullness, and reflected as the important, loving, powerful humans that we are.”

The farewell season of “Black-ish” begins on Jan. 4, 2022.