Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey just added yet another accolade to her list.

The musician’s 1994 smash hit “All I Want for Christmas is You” continues to break records as it’s now been named the first and only holiday single to take home the RIAA’s coveted Diamond Award.

In the U.S., songs are certified diamond after they reach 10 million sales and streaming units.

Carey gushed of the honour in a press release, “The continued love for my song never ceases to amaze me and fill my heart with a multitude of emotions.

“It blows my mind that ‘All I Want for Christmas is You’ has endured different eras of the music industry. The RIAA DIAMOND award?! Wowww! I’m so fortunate to have the greatest fans on Earth, my Lambily, who continue to support my legacy. I love you.”

“Mariah is the Queen of Christmas,” added President of the Commercial Music Group at Sony Music Entertainment, Richard Story.

“Her Sony Music family congratulates her on breaking yet another record, and continuing to make history as the first and only artist to achieve this incredible milestone.”

Mitch Glazier, Chairman and CEO, RIAA, went on: “Mariah Carey is one of the top Gold & Platinum awarded artists of all time, and ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ becoming the only holiday song to achieve Diamond is a remarkable milestone forever etched in music history. Congratulations and happy holidays to Mariah and her amazing Sony team.”

Carey performs the global fan-favourite during her newly-released Apple TV+ holiday special “Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues”.

Warming up the sleigh and prepping the reindeer for our holiday extravaganza together! Arriving to your screens December 3rd on @AppleTV! 🎄✨☃️ #TheMagicContinues pic.twitter.com/Niu6g41XJR — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) November 18, 2021

Billboard also recently named the track as the No. 1 record on their “Greatest of All Time Holiday 100 Songs” list.

The much-loved release is Carey’s biggest international success, topping the charts in 26 countries including Australia, Canada, France and Germany.