The masked killer lives again.

Paramount Pictures released three new posters for the upcoming fifth “Scream” movie starring familiar faces, via People.

The posters feature Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers, Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott, and David Arquette as Sheriff Dewey holding the iconic “Scream” mask.

The tagline for the posters read: “It’s always someone you know”.

READ MORE: David Arquette Is Grateful For Shooting ‘Scream’ With Ex Courteney Cox: ‘I Got A Baby Out Of It’

Courteney Cox – Photo: Paramount Pictures

Neve Campbell – Photo: Paramount Pictures

David Arquette – Photo: Paramount Pictures

“Scream” is directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. It follows the emergence of a new Ghostface mask killer 25 years after the first deadly murders shook the town of Woodsboro. The new killer targets a new group of teenagers and slowly reveals secrets from the town’s past.

The three actors are reprising their roles from the franchise in the ’90s, but are also joined in the cast by Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar.

READ MORE: Ghostface Is Back For A New Generation Of Blood In ‘Scream’ Featurette

The film will be the first time a director, other than Wes Craven, helms the franchise. Craven tragically died from a brain tumour in 2015.

The late director’s presence was felt on the set for the film, Cox told Entertainment Weekly.

“From the second I walked on the set, I felt extremely emotional and felt a real missing and longing for him,” Cox said. “He had such [a] special, kind and caring quality about him, not to mention his incredible talent as a filmmaker. I looked up to Wes immensely professionally but also as a friend. I feel Wes would be so happy with the way Matt and Tyler have rebooted this franchise.”

Campbell was also initially reluctant to sign onto a film without Craven in the director’s chair.

READ MORE: Courteney Cox Spoofs ‘Friends’ With ‘Scream’ Co-Star Melissa Barrera

“I genuinely was in two minds,” Campbell explained. “The idea of making these films without Wes Craven seemed challenging to me. I loved the man very much. But Matt and Tyler wrote me a letter, speaking of their appreciation and great respect for Wes Craven, and speaking of the fact that the very reason that they are directors today was because of these movies and because of Wes, and that meant a great deal to me.”

“Scream” will have a panel at the ComicCon Experience (CCXP) on Twitch Dec. 4 at 3:30PM PT/ 6:30PM ET.

“Scream” hits theatres Jan. 14.