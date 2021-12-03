Click to share this via email

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” is returning for its 14th fabulous season, and the new cast of queens competing for drag glory have been revealed.

The show continues to expand its concept of how a drag queen is defined, with past seasons featuring contestants who identified as a cisgender female, a bisexual queen with a girlfriend, and a trans woman, Kylie Sonique Love, who won the most recent season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars”.

The upcoming season will feature another first: contestant Maddy Morphosis, the first heterosexual, cisgender male queen to compete on “Drag Race”.

Meet the cast of season 14, courtesy of their Instagram pages:

The new season will be available to stream on WOW Presents Plus on Jan. 8, 2022, with new episodes added weekly.