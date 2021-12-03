Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Paris Hilton got candid about wedding attire.

In the newest episode of her TV series “Paris in Love”, she dished on her sister Nicky Hilton’s wedding.

The businesswoman brought together friends and family for a bridesmaids dinner when the discussion of Nicky Hilton’s wedding came up.

“We hated Nicky’s bridesmaid dresses!” she declared, via People Magazine.

Nicky married James Rothschild in 2015. Paris attended the wedding as a bridesmaid.

Paris and Kathy Hilton seen leaving Claridge’s Hotel for Nicky Hilton’s wedding. Photo: Alex Huckle/GC Images/Getty

READ MORE: Paris Hilton Shares Loved Up Pics From Her Honeymoon ‘World Tour’

“Nicky’s bridesmaid dresses were beyond,” she explained in a separate segment. “They were just itchy, uncomfortable. I liked the colour, they were baby blue, but other than that – brutal.”

When the discussion came around to the colour of Paris’ bridesmaid dresses, she admitted she was leaning towards pink, adding she was even open to “neon pink”.

That earned her a resounding chorus of “no” from around the table.

The reality star eventually went with a more subdued hue for the dresses.

READ MORE: Paris Hilton Says Mom Kathy ‘Changes The Subject’ When She Brings Up Alleged Boarding School Abuse

The series follows Paris, Carter Reum, and her family as they prepare for the wedding.

“Paris in Love” premiered as a Peacock Original series on Nov. 11, the same day as her nuptials to Reum. New episodes drop every Thursday.