The latest record from Khalid is finally here.

On Friday, the multiplatinum-selling artist released his brand new EP Scenic Drive, described as a companion to his 2018 release Sun City.

The new mixtape features collaborations with Alicia Keys, Ari Lennox, 6LACK, Lucky Daye, JID, Smino, Majid Jordan, Kiana Ledé and QUIN.

“After a break from making music — I’m excited to return joined by other artists that I respect and love. I am a really big believer in collaboration and Scenic Drive to me represents me moving into a more mature direction with my sound,” Khalid said. “I’ve been holding onto this for the past few months and can’t wait until it’s yours. And after this …then comes the album. Enjoy this with your friends and loved ones. This tape is yours”

Photo: Ro.Lexx

Earlier this week, Khalid released the music video for the tape’s lead single “Present”.

Check out the full tracklist for the Scenic Drive tape below:

1. “Intro” feat. Alicia Keys

2. “Present”

3. “Backseat”

4. “Retrograde” feat. 6LACK & Lucky Daye

5. “Brand New” feat. QUIN

6. “All I Feel Is Rain” feat. JID

7. “Voicemail” feat. Kiana Ledé

8. “Open” feat. Majid Jordan

9. “Scenic Drive” feat. Ari Lennox & Smino