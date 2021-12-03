Click to share this via email

Doja Cat is making big waves with her “Woman” music video.

The singer released the video for “Woman”, off of her Grammy-nominated album Planet Her, on Dec. 3.

Singer Teyana Taylor stars in the music video as a queen of a foreign national who is warned of treason.

“My majesty, we have a problem,” model and actress Guetcha warns the singer. “They’re trying to seize your throne.”

“Take me to them now,” Taylor declares menacingly.

Doja Cat also teamed up with the organization Girls Who Code to release an interactive version they tout as “the first ever codable interactive music video experience”.

The video was created with the goal of “inspiring a new generation of computer scientists” according to a press release, via Complex.

Users can “code a music video” on the DojaCode website.

Doja Cat was nominated for eight Grammys at the 2022 awards, with six nominations for her work on Planet Her.

Taylor is also busy this season with her husband Iman Shumpert as they star in the new SKIMS campaign alongside their adorable kids Iman, 5, and Rue, 1. The new collection from Kim Kardashian introduced a unisex line of cozy clothing for the brand. It drops on Dec. 7.