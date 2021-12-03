It’s no secret that Marvel Studios likes to keep a tight lid of secrecy on its superhero movies, yet occasionally the films’ actors will accidentally let a spoiler or two slip.

Benedict Cumberbatch, who’s reprising the role of Doctor Strange in the upcoming “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, has revealed he’s come up with a foolproof way to avoid spoilers: by not reading the entire script.

“You know it’s a dead end, but I can tell you this: It’s a riotous film,” Cumberbatch told USA Today while promoting his new Netflix film “The Power of the Dog”.

READ MORE: Benedict Cumberbatch Jokes ‘I Can Feel The Tom Holland In Me Coming Out’ As He Tries To Avoid Revealing ‘WandaVision’ Spoilers

“I don’t want to give anything away — and I haven’t actually read the whole script!” he said of the upcoming “Spider-Man” sequel. “I did that on purpose because I just want the ride.”

Meanwhile, Cumberbatch is in the midst of reshoots for his second solo outing as the sorcerer supreme in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, and insisted he had no plans to step away from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“As long as the character is interesting and challenging and doing fantastic things in the MCU, why not?” he said.

READ MORE: Benedict Cumberbatch Enters Comic Store Dressed As ‘Doctor Strange’ In New Clip

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” hits theatres on Dec. 17.