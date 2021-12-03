Click to share this via email

Sister-trio band Haim is giving their take on Adam Sandler’s iconic “The Chanukah Song”.

The sisters updated the song by changing the names of the Jewish celebrities in the song.

They shared their take on Twitter with the words, “Sandler we love you”.

Sandler we love you pic.twitter.com/QGBAwqOZld — HAIM (@HAIMtheband) December 3, 2021

The original artist, himself, Adam Sandler reacted to the video on Twitter.

Quote-retweeting the clip, he wrote: “Love you ladies! You are three bad*** jews! See you on tour!”

Love you ladies! You are three badass jews! See you on tour! https://t.co/Wf9zQf7l1P — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) December 3, 2021

Sandler first wrote “The Chanukah Song” in 2013 on “Saturday Night Live”. The song credited famous Jewish celebrities like David Lee Roth, and Henry Winkler.

The sisters pay tribute to more recent names like Haim collaborator Paul Thomas Anderson’s wife Maya Rudolph, Japanese Breakfast, the Dessner brothers, Aaron and Bryce, Haim collaborator Ezra Koenig’s partner Rashida and her sister, Kidada, “Schitt’s Creek” creators Eugene and Dan Levy, Doja Cat and Timothée Chalamet in their version.

To make the song even more relevant, the band mentioned the Omicron variant of COVID-19 and the recent death of Stephen Sondheim.

“Oh my god, that was so fun,” Alana commented to her sisters.

They all agreed with Danielle responding, “I miss playing.”

The three of them then looked to the camera and teased the idea of going on tour again.