Sandra Bullock is opening up about filming a nude scene with Ryan Reynolds like never before.

During the “About Last Night Podcast With Adam Ray”, the Oscar-winning actress recalled the Canadian actor’s NSFW moment while filming 2009’s “The Proposal”.

“We had a closed set, which means no one’s allowed to be on there, just hair and makeup coming in to fluff and hide,” Bullock said, as seen in the video up top around the 39:40 mark. “Ryan and I have these flesh-coloured things stuck to our privates, my hair is strategically over the nipples and Ryan’s little— not little, at all! It’s just whatever’s there, and I don’t know because I didn’t see it, I didn’t look!”

THE PROPOSAL. Sandra Bullock, Ryan Reynolds. — Photo: Sam Emerson/©Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection/CpImages

READ MORE: Sandra Bullock Opens Up About Terrifying Home Invasion On ‘Red Table Talk’

Bullock added that Reynolds’ privates were “stuck, wherever it needs to be stuck.”

In the scene, Bullock and Reynolds’ characters freak about because they are both naked and end up falling on the ground on top of each other.

“When they’d say cut, we couldn’t really move. He was on his back with his knees up, and I’m on the floor just sort of resting on his knees, just waiting, and you don’t wanna look and we couldn’t really move,” Bullock continued.

READ MORE: Sandra Bullock Says She Would Steal Channing Tatum’s Moment If She Was In ‘Magic Mike 3’

While Bullock was trying to not look, everyone else got a full glimpse of Reynolds.

“I hear [director] Anne Fletcher from the darkness go, ‘Ryan, we can see your ball sac!'” she said. “I’m like, ‘Oh God!’ because you wanna look down but I’m like, ‘Don’t look down. Don’t look down.’ Everyone in the darkness spun around to see if they could find a monitor. I was like, ‘Anne, there’s a way to present that information….’ ”

But the moment didn’t phase Reynolds– “Ryan was just so cool. Unflappable. He is absolutely unflappable.”