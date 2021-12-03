Click to share this via email

Pink and her family are getting ready for the Festival of Lights.

In a video the “So What” singer shared with her 8.6 million Instagram followers, she and daughter Willow sing the Hanukkah blessing together while son Jameson lights the candles on the menorah.

Successfully completing the prayer, Pink and her kids give each other high fives, and then end the video by declaring, “Happy Hanukkah!”

“Happy Chanukah 🕎 (I mess up the words to every song I sing) I wish everyone peace in their hearts 💕,” the singer wrote in the caption.