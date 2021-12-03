Click to share this via email

Zendaya and Tom Holland are having a lot of fun on the press tour for “Spider-Man: No Way Home”.

The two shared a story from the filming while on “The Graham Norton Show” about how their height difference made for a hilarious stunt.

“There’s this particular stunt,” Zendaya explained. “Spider-Man swings us on top of a bridge and he places me there.”

Norton put an image of the couple in front of the bridge on the TV screen.

She continued, “He’s supposed to gently rest MJ on the bridge and walk away from her. … Because of our height difference … I would land before him.”

Zendaya stands at 5’10” while Holland is 5’8″ in reality.

“It’s called a bottom mark, isn’t it?” Holland explained. “… it’s a thing that they do in stunts that is basically to stop you from shattering your kneecaps.”

He then stood up and reenacted the landing with Zendaya, demonstrating how his legs would swing gently and the actress would catch him.

“And I’m the superhero, I’m supposed to look cool,” he teased.

Zendaya couldn’t help laughing, but gave a nod to what a gentleman Holland is.

“You were actually very lovely about it,” she praised. “You were like ‘Oh my gosh, thank you.'”