Chase Stokes was among the honourees to receive an award from Glenn Close’s Bring Change to Mind (BC2M) organization this year.

The “Outer Banks” star was honoured at the “Revels & Revelations 9” celebration on Thursday, Dec. 1 in New York City, with the event raising $1 million in support of teen mental health.

Close herself presented the Champion of Change Award to Stokes, in recognition of his advocacy work as a Bring Change to Mind Ambassador, including his recent partnership with American Eagle, which generated the largest donation in the organization’s 11 years of working to normalize conversations around mental health in order to remove the stigma.

“I remember being 15 and having my first anxiety attack and not knowing how to process it and not knowing where it came from, and wishing I had an outlet to figure out how to understand those things,” Stokes said in his acceptance speech, reported E! News.

He also praised Close and the entire BC2M organization. “It felt like I had found a second home,” she said, telling the audience that the award “is not for me. This is for the 15-year-old Chase, who didn’t know his place in society. And was not sure who he was.”

Also honoured at the event were “Schitt’s Creek” stars Dan Levy, who posed for a photo with Stokes and Close.