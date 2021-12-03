Longtime friends Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain are getting back together.

Chastain shared a photo of the two friends at a special screening of ” The Eyes Of Tammy Faye” in New York City to Instagram.

She captioned the post: “Screening of #TheEyesOfTammyFaye last night w my wife ♥️”

The two are pictured sharing a hug in front of the poster for Chastain’s movie.

The actresses previously worked together on “Interstellar” in 2014.

Deadline reported the two actresses will team up again for the upcoming thriller “Mothers’ Instinct”.