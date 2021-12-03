ABBA’s revival is being topped with their first ever Christmas song.

On Friday, the Swedish group released the music video for “Little Things” which sees children getting ready to put on an ABBA themed Christmas pageant.

READ MORE: Sir Ian McKellen Teams Up With ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus To Knit Christmas Sweaters

The group also announced that royalty payments they receive from “Little Things” will be donated to UNICEF’s Global Child Protection Fund.

“We think it is impossible to eradicate poverty without the empowerment of women. That is why we support UNICEF in protecting girls from sexual violence and empowering them through the Global Child Protection Fund. We have done so for many years with our song ‘Chiquitita’ and now we have decided to give UNICEF a Christmas gift in the form of a second song: ‘Little Things’ from our album Voyage,” Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, Agnetha Fältskog, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad said in a statement.

In September, ABBA announced their ninth studio album Voyage, a state-of-the-art live-event experience, and the release of two new singles — “I Still Have Faith in You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down”.

READ MORE: ABBA Is Breaking Up For Good, Band Confirm There Will Be No More Music After ‘Voyage’

A month later they followed up with news that the album would be their last.

“I didn’t actually say that ‘this is it’ in 1982. I never said myself that ABBA was never going to happen again. But I can tell you now: This is it,” Andersson told the Guardian.