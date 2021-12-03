Hilaria Baldwin is sharing an emotional post a day after her husband Alec Baldwin’s interview about the “Rust” shooting aired.

“‘I am here, I love you, and I will take care of you.’ These were the only words that came to me when we learned Halyna had died. I remember saying that phrase over and over again. The horrific loss, the torture to her family, and you, my husband, somehow put in this unthinkable nightmare,” Hilaria wrote on Instagram.

Hilaria wished she could have been near Alec to comfort him after the misfire of a gun on set that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

“Our public life is one that brings great joy in connecting with amazing people and tremendous trauma when it gets dark. The opinions + monetization of us get loud and overwhelming,” she continued. “I was afraid for you to open up because I’ve seen your spirit crushed, your mental health shattered, your soul in unimaginable pain. Sometimes I wonder how much one body, one mind can take. I don’t want to lose you.”

Earlier in the day, Alec shared his own post dedicated to Hilaria, writing, “These are tough times. The world is choked with fumes of hate. But you have given me a reason to live.”

Hilaria said she was “proud” of Alec for speaking out. “Everything gets twisted and turned, torn apart, picked at, even invented.”

“You and I don’t always get it right, but we have big hearts and we love deeply. We are completely different in almost every singe possible way, but we are united through deep caring. Alec, we are messy, unfiltered, and wear our hearts, naked, on our sleeves—this makes us targets and we are so sensitive that to hurt us is easy. As much as I want the pain to go, I can’t imagine being any other way. It just is who we are—and who we are together,” she continued.

“So I go back to, ‘I am here, I love you, and I’m going to take care of you. We honour Halyna and her family. To hopefully figure out how this happened and whatever we can do to make sure it never happens again,” Hilaria concluded. “My Alec, I am here to heal any of your pain that I can. I am not going anywhere. Onward to being Alec and Hilaria, messy, emotions strong, but lots and lots of love—until the very end.”

The actor replied, “I’m lucky. Sometimes it doesn’t seem that way to me. But having you and our family…I’m the luckiest guy on Earth.”

Alec and Hilaria share six children — Carmen, 8, Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 3, Eduardo, 1, and 9-month-old daughter Lucia. He’s also the father to actress and model Ireland Baldwin.

During Alec’s ABC interview, he spoke in detail for the first time about what happened on set, saying he “didn’t pull the trigger.”