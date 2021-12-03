By this point everyone knows that Kim Cattrall’s character Samantha Jones won’t be returning to the “Sex And The City” spinoff “And Just Like That…”, but just what will be her fate?

A number of theories have been thrown out there such as a move for Samantha, a fall out with the other ladies or her passing. However, showrunner and executive producer Michael Patrick King cleared things up for the New York Times.

“Nobody’s dead,” he said. “Nobody.”

That includes the real life death of Willie Garson who played Stanford Blatch. Garson died of pancreatic cancer in September while filming the HBO show.

The show won’t address Garson’s death on screen as it wouldn’t fit the storyline.

“It wasn’t charming,” King said. “And I knew that the audience would know.”

The recent trailer for “And Just Like That…” teased the next chapter for Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis as Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte.

The first two episodes will debut on HBO Max on Dec. 9. The remaining eight episodes will be released weekly on Thursdays with the final episode airing on Feb. 3, 2022.