Michael Bublé is ready to deliver his holiday classics to fans everywhere, and he’s bringing along a number of friends.



The singer celebrates the most magical time of the year with his NBC special, “Michael Bublé’s Christmas in the City”, which includes special guests Leon Bridges, Camila Cabello, Jimmy Fallon and Kermit the Frog. While chatting with ET’s Kevin Frazier, Bublé also touched on how he got “Ted Lasso” star Hannah Waddingham to perform with him.

“What people wouldn’t know was that 15, 16 years ago, I went to the West End to see her in Spamalot in London and I came backstage to meet her. And her and I became very good, just instant friends,” Bublé recalled. “She was wonderful and funny and humble and all these things. And she fought, just like I did, she fought a long time for her moment and it came with “Ted Lasso”. And when [producer] Lorne [Michaels] and I first started talking about who I wanted to be on this show, I said to him, ‘Listen, I need Hannah.'”

“I said, ‘Listen, she embodies what this holiday is about. She is the spirit of Christmas.’ When you give beautiful things out to the world and to the universe, they do come back to you and she is proof that goodness and kindness and light will always come back,” he continued. “And it was just honestly a joy.”

Bublé, who will also be accompanied by a 48-piece orchestra, touched on getting Michaels’ call to produce the project, and how excited he is for all him special guests.

“There’s a real sense of elevation when Lorne Michaels called and said he wanted to produce, and that had a massive change,” he explained. “Coming in and doing it in the ‘SNL’ studios and having the writers and some of the cast…He’s done this for so long, he has just such a great sense of style and it was just so beautiful.”

“And the guests, of course having Jimmy Fallon come, who is a beautiful human being. My hero, Kermit the Frog, who is the sweetest man/frog ever,” he continued. “I believe Jimmy, Kermit and I may be the new Brat Pack. I don’t know. You might see us out on the town, maybe a road movie. Camilla Cabello, I was just, eyes droopy, as my friend Sal was watching her sing her song. She’s such a beauty, another great kid.”

Bublé also couldn’t have been happier to have “one of my favourite singers,” Bridges, as part of the production, saying. “I’m just a massive fan! He’s the dude and him and I we’re buddies and just get to get to sing with him, what a joy! It’s amazing.”

The dad of three, meanwhile, has lots to be thankful for this holiday season. His 8-year-old son, Noah, is all well after his cancer battle five years ago and the family is ready to deck the halls.

“It’s chaos though because I have my whole family, which there’s a lot of us,” he shared of his Christmas celebrations. “It’s like a big Brady Bunch, crazy, beautiful, Spanish, nutty, beautiful Christmas. There’s just so much love. My favourite part though isn’t the morning as much as the night because at night time we have a dance party. It’s like a club, and all the kids, cause there’s so many little kids, they just all dance. They just all rock out to Christmas music.”

Bublé is also celebrating the 10th anniversary of his album, Christmas, with a box set release. The 46-year-old entertainer joked that it’s “not my fault that I am a king.”

“I didn’t mean to…It could be the charm, the voice that matches perfectly with the Christmas songs, or just the humility,” he said. “We don’t know what the arithmetic is that went into that. Honestly, all jokes aside, after I put this record out 10 years ago and it had all this success, every record company and every act all of a sudden were like, ‘You know what? Bublé did it, all you gotta do is make a Christmas [record]. But it didn’t work. It didn’t work for them and the reason it didn’t work is because I think people could tell that I genuinely love it man, and I always will.”

“It’s such a beautiful time for me, and the second I had my first baby and then two more, I just started to see the holiday through their eyes and that sense of childlike wonderment…that’s what changes everything,” he concluded.

“Michael Bublé’s Christmas in the City” airs Monday, Dec. 6 at 10 p.m. on NBC.

