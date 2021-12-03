Click to share this via email

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young are quickly building up their property portfolio.

The “Selling Sunset” star shared a clip of their “new cabin” on Instagram.

“It’s so special to me to have a home in the mountains right next to where I grew up, literally next door to where my parents still live,” she wrote.

Not only did they purchase the cabin in the San Bernardino Mountains, but the newlyweds also have bigger plans.

“It just feels like home so we bought the coziest cabin to stay in and we also bought the lot next door to build our own mountain house that we’re designing from scratch,” she revealed.

El Moussa and Rae Young will start construction in March.

She added, “this will be our first house that we’re designing and building from scratch 🤍 this is our new little spot.”

Rae Young concluded by giving thanks to her parents for overseeing the project.

El Moussa and Rae Young tied the knot on Oct. 23 with a ceremony in Santa Barbara and filmed the big day for a special.

“Tarek & Heather The Big I Do” premieres on HGTV Thursday, Dec. 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.