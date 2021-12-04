Britney Spears is showing fans what years of “forced therapy” felt like for her. Just weeks after her 13-year conservatorship was officially terminated, the 40-year-old pop singer posted to Instagram a skit of her acting as if she was a therapist.

“Hi, so as your therapist today, I’m here to just ask you a couple of questions. I’m not here to trouble you, I just want you to be completely relaxed. You just relax, I’ll do the work,” Spears says to the camera while dressed in low-cut jeans, a pink crop top and heels. “I’m here to help you, key number one, so relax. Totally relax, lay down… everything’s gong to be fine. But the psychosis of what’s going on in your head kind of goes into mine too, so we just need to clear these blockages… I need to do my work for you to help you succeed.”

The camera then cuts to Spears lying on a couch. “Yes, I’m feeling fine,” she says in a monotone voice. “I had a great year. I had a great day.”

The “Slave 4 U” singer explained her sketch further in her Instagram caption.

“As much therapy as I’ve had to do against my will … being forced to pay and listen to women telling me how they are going to further my success … it was a joy … no really … 10 hours a day, seven days a week … no lie … in this beautiful nation it would only be fair for me to dedicate my life to skits to the wonderful therapist 🙄😂🙊 !!!!” she wrote. “I genuinely thank you dear sweet hearts for your efforts 😜 !!! The end is me celebrating 🥳 … it’s clearly OVER because my medication is working ‘Murica !!!! Pssss BALLS 🏀⚽️⚾️ and KISS MY MOTHER F**KING A** 💋🍑 !!!!!”

Miley Cyrus responded to the post, writing, “My new favorite hypnosis audio ❤️.”

The video was shared on Spears’ 40th birthday, which led Paris Hilton to comment, “Happy birthday beautiful!🥰 Love you!🤗”

This is Spears’ first birthday since the end of her conservatorship, and she made sure to go big. Both Spears and her fiancé, Sam Asghari, posted photos and videos of their trip abroad, which included a private plane, fireworks, cake and party favors.

“Britney feels like this is the first year in a very long time that she actually has a reason to celebrate her birthday. She feels like her 40th birthday is a huge milestone, not only in the fact that she is getting older and wiser, but also because she is finally living and enjoying life, along with all the new experiences it has to offer,” a source told ET, adding that Spears is going into the new year with a “positive” mindset.

