Michael Bublé dropped by “The Tonight Show” on Friday to promote his upcoming NBC special “Michael Bublé’s Christmas in the City”.

During his conversation with host Jimmy Fallon, the Canadian crooner discussed recently joining TikTok, something he admitted he’d had no intention of doing until his wife, Luisana Lopilato, convinced him.

“I was never going to do it,” he told Fallon. “My wife said to me [mimicking her Argentinian accent], ‘You’re so funny and so stupid, why don’t you do the TikTok?'”

READ MORE: Michael Bublé Talks Getting ‘Ted Lasso’ Star Hannah Waddingham To Perform On His Christmas Special (Exclusive)

While he initially felt that TikTok was “beneath” him, Bublé has since become a convert. “I’m an idiot, and it’s the most fun,” he declared, joking, “I’m not even going to tour anymore. I just want to do TikTok.”

Later in the show, Bublé and fellow guest Tyler Perry joined Fallon and The Roots’ Questlove for a round of Password.