In Katie Couric’s new memoir Going There, she devotes an entire chapter to pal Martha Stewart, at one point writing, “It took a few years and some prison time for Martha to develop a sense of humour.”

That quote came up when Stewart appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” this week, with some viewers of the show asking what her reaction was to what Couric had written about her.

“Katie’s an old friend,” Stewart said. “Old friends can say anything they damn well please.”

However, that’s not to say the “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party” star wasn’t a bit miffed. “I still wrote to her and said, ‘What the hell?'” Stewart joked.

Host Andy Cohen then asked whether it was true that she’d only developed a sense of humour after spending some time behind bars.

“I’ve always had a sense of humour and I will continue to have a sense of humour,” Stewart insisted. “I think people didn’t know me well enough to know whether I had one or not, I guess, but I’ve always had a great sense of humour.”

“You were not mad at her for that comment?” Cohen asked.

“Eh, life is too short,” Stewart said. Not worth it.”