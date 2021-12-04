Keith Urban dropped by Kelly Clarkson’s daytime talk show, where she asked him whether his wife, Nicole Kidman, remained in character “the whole time” for her role as twisted wellness retreat owner Masha Dmitrichenko in “Nine Perfect Strangers”.

While Urban conceded she didn’t stay in character when she came home, Clarkson quipped, “because I’m like, if you were coming home to that every night, it’s amazing that you made it 15 years. That’s creepy!”

“Pretty sexy,” Urban replied.

“But pretty creepy as well,” Clarkson responded. “I can’t tell if she’s stage-five creepy, or like cool… she had me guessing the whole time.”

“You have creepy in stages?” Urban queried. “How many stages are there, by the way.”

“Eleven — ‘Spinal Tap’,” Clarkson joked, referencing guitarist Nigel Tufnel (Christopher Guest) in classic mockumentary “This Is Spinal Tap” and his infamous amplifier with knobs that goes to 11 instead of just 10 “because it’s one louder.”