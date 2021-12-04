Gisele Bündchen is a friend to the creatures of the sea.

On Saturday, Dec. 5, the Brazilian supermodel shared a video on Instagram in which she comes across a sea turtle washed up on a beach, its head and flippers caught in a fishing net.

She springs into action, freeing the turtle and flipping it off its back before carrying it into the ocean, allowing it to swim back out to sea.

“Life is a series of opportunities that appear daily, and we choose what to do with them. Today was no different,” she wrote in the caption.

“Early this morning I was walking on the beach and Onyx started barking at a pile of ocean trash that had washed during high tide. When I came closer I saw this beautiful turtle turned upside down with a look of hopelessness and exhaustion in her eyes, her body knotted and entangled in a fishing net.

I immediately started to free her from the net that was strangling her, but even after we got her untied, she was too tired to make her way back to the ocean,” she continued.

“I didn’t think twice, I just picked her up and carry her to the water.(amazing how adrenaline can make you stronger!) I felt relieved and so happy to see her swim away freely, grateful that I was there and able to help,” she wrote.

As she pointed out, that was not an isolated incident, given that “there are so many other animals that unfortunately end up dying on nets like this. Today I was reminded that we must become more aware of our ways as a species and help protect all animals, it’s our choice. I pray that we can all rise and remember that the opportunity to change begins with a single act 🙏.”